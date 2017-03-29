EN
    15:41, 29 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov to sing Italian hit in I Am a Singer semifinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing in Italian in the semifinal of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Dimash is rumored to perform Confessa, a song originally recorded by Adriano Celentano in 2002. Celentano's Confessa music video downloaded on Youtube in 2012 now has almost 5 million views.

    As a reminder, Dimash went through all tours of the reality show and was the first to reach it final. Hunan TV will air the semifinal on April 8.

     

