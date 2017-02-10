Dimash Kudaibergenov tops list of China’s most popular stars

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov who is participating in China's Singer 2017 music show tops the ranking of China's 10 most popular show-business stars, Kazinform correspondent reports.



“Every week, China publishes the ranking of the most popular stars (actors, singers, TV and radio anchors etc.). The ranking is based on the frequency of mentioning their names in the internet, queries in the browsers, number of views, TV ranking etc. Dimash Kudaibergenov has been ranking the 1st in the list for the second week in row!” Dimash’s friend Alpamys Sharimov posted in his Instagram account.



