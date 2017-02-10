EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:48, 10 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov tops list of China’s most popular stars

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov who is participating in China's Singer 2017 music show tops the ranking of China's 10 most popular show-business stars, Kazinform correspondent reports.    


    “Every week, China publishes the ranking of the most popular stars (actors, singers, TV and radio anchors etc.). The ranking is based on the frequency of mentioning their names in the internet, queries in the browsers, number of  views, TV ranking etc. Dimash Kudaibergenov has been ranking the 1st in the list for the second week in row!” Dimash’s friend Alpamys Sharimov posted in his Instagram account.
     
     

    Tags:
    Celebrities Culture 2050 Strategy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!