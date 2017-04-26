Dimash Kudaibergenov urges young Kazakhstanis to glorify their country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the XXV session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazakh pop craze Dimash Kudaibergenov urged young people of his country to make every effort to glorify Kazakhstan around the world.

"Allow me to express my gratitude to you and all my compatriots who support my work! You have glorified our country to the whole world. And I want with my art and songs, to make the culture of Kazakh people recognizable all over the world. I want to perform the songs we inherited from our ancestors on world scenes; it was and will be my main goal. And wherever I speak today, in any corner of our planet, on any scene, I always proudly say that I represent Kazakh people," said the singer, addressing the Head of State and participants of the Session.

At the same time, he noted the role of youth in promoting Kazakhstan in the world.

"You said that the future of our country lies in the hands of the youth. And today there is every condition for our leading youth to glorify our country to the whole world through innovative strategies. I call the youth of Kazakhstan to glorify our country to the whole world," Dimash Kudaibergenov emphasized.