Dimash Kudaibergenov walks China Top Music Awards red carpet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov has walked the red carpet of the 24th China Top Music Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh crooner is nominated for the Best Asia Popular Singer award. Dimash is expected to sing a cover of Sos d'u terrien en detresse, the song that made him popular worldwide.



Only the most talented singers are awarded with the China Top Music Awards. It is the Chinese analogue of Grammy.



Dragon TV will air the China Top Music Awards ceremony live.



As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov rose to stardom in China by participating in the I Am a Singer reality show and reaching its final.