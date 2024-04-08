Dimash Kudaibergen’s costume fetches KZT2mln at auction for flood victims in Kazakhstan

A costume of world-known Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen was sold for two million tenge in an auction with all of the proceeds going to charity to those affected by floods in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The event was spearheaded by Dauletten charity fund with all the proceeds from the sale of the singer’s costume meant to go to those suffered by floods in the Kazakhstani regions as humanitarian aid.

The costume was bought by broker from Almaty Yerkebulan Aripbai.

I’ll give this costume to my little brother. He’s graduating this year. He looks like Dimash Kudaibergen. All our relatives say so, he said.

Dimash performed in this costume at the festive evening of Alla Pugacheva with the song ‘Love is like a dream’.

Among other items sold at the auction were a shirt of Gennady Golovkin which fetched 1 million tenge, a shirt of Kazakhstani futsal forward Serik Zhamankulov – 300 thousand tenge, a shirt of captain of FC Ordabasy and national football team of Kazakhstan Askhat Tagybergen – 300 thousand tenge. The book signed by legendary figure, seven-time world taekwondo champion Mustafa Ozturk was also auctioned for charity.

In total, seven million tenge was raised during the auction.

Earlier, Dimash turned to Kazakhstanis to lend a helping hand to those affected by floods, and Kazakhstani opera singer Mariya Mudryak called for stick together in this difficult time.