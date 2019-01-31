Dimash Qudaibergen announces his ‘last contest’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen announced his participation in an American show, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Start all over again. But, is it worth it? It is. After all, who is not ready to lose, he is not ready to win. Apparently, the time is ripe for it. February 3. America. New show on CBS Channel. This will be my last contest," Dimash wrote on Instagram.

Kazinform earlier reported that The World's Best talent show will start in the United States. It will premiere on February 3 on CBS.

At the contest, Kazakhstan is represented by Dimash Qudaibergen and Daneliya Tuleshova. Contestants from all over the world will compete for a prize of $1 million and the Best in the World title. The three main judges are Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill. In addition, the participants of the competition will also have to be assessed by an international group of experts, including our compatriot Gia Noortas (Gaukhar Nurtas).





"As I have been living in the U.S. for a long time, Daneliya was a real discovery for me. I was shocked by the level of her professionalism and the strength of her voice. (...) As for Dimash, everyone already knows and loves him. I heard his performance live for the first time, and it made a lasting impression on me and all others. People were shocked by such talent," Gia Noortas said in an interview with Kazinform.