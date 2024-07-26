Dimash Qudaibergen back to stage of Chinese project 'I am a Singer'

On July 26, the finale of the show 'I am a Singer 2024' was broadcast on the Chinese TV channel HUNAN TV. In the new season, the battle is among the Kings of Singers – famous Chinese vocalists and invited singers from other countries, Dimashnews.com reports.

In the final round of the project, special guests came to support the seven participants. Dimash Qudaibergen performed a duet with American singer and actress Chanté Moore, whose work is associated with contemporary R&B and jazz crossover. The audience felt the creative “chemistry” between the artists, witnessing absolute stage interaction and complete vocal harmony between two masters of their craft. Dimash and Chanté performed the hit Lose Control by American singer and songwriter Teddy Swims.

Photo: dimashnews.com

Dimash returned to the stage of 'I am a Singer' seven years after his triumphant participation in the 2017 show, which played a significant role in his artistic journey. The Kazakhstani artist had previously performed as a guest on the 2018 show with Lionel Richie’s song Hello and supported the Super Vocal group when they performed a medley of Queen songs on the 2019 show.

Before the airing of 'I am a Singer 2024,' Dimash said: “I want to sincerely thank the organizers of the project, who try to invite me every year. Performing on this stage is a great honor for me.”