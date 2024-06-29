EN
    Dimash Qudaibergen delivers mesmerizing performance for participants of New Vision 2024 forum

    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform

    Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazakhstan's beloved singing sensation, took part at the New Vision 2024 forum in Almaty with a mesmerizing performance and captivating speech, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the event.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform
    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform

    Dimash announced his ambitious plans, including cooperation with global agents to support young Kazakh artists. He emphasized his commitment to music, which began at age five, and his intention to complete his doctorate this year. Thanking his fans and expressing his love for the Motherland, the singer also noted the importance of global harmony and wisdom of the Kazakh people.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform
    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform

    After the Q&A session, Kazakhstan’s biggest star, performed a total of 5 songs, which included his latest hit Stranger, as well as playing Adai on Kazakh national instrument, dombra, to finish up his mini-concert for New Vision 2024 participants.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform

    During the performance of his song Weekend, he surprised his fans by stepping down from the stage and greeting them cheerfully.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform
    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform
    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform

    The audience burst into applause and welcomed their favorite artist with embraces as well as gifts and posters throughout the hall of the Republican Palace.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform
