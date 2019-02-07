Dimash Qudaibergen hits highest score at The World's Best

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen scored 98 of 100 points possible at the second episode of the American talent show "The World's Best", Kazinform correspondent has the singer's official fan page on Instagram.

Singer Faith Hill, actress Drew Barrymore and actor RuPaul awarded 50 points each to Dimash.

In addition, his performance was evaluated by the Wall of the World consisting of 50 outstanding experts from around the world. Judges from Denmark and the United Kingdom did not give their votes. Thus, Dimash scored 98 of 100 points possible.

"USA.THE WORLDS BEST. Today we had the highest score of the episode. All My small victories are for my country, for my audience. Thousands of Big Thanks to Dears, who supported me. See you at next episode on CBS," Dimash wrote.