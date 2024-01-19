Dimash Qudaibergen joins voices with opera legend Placido Domingo to sing a duet

Kazakhstan’s singer Dimash Qudaibergen and one of the greatest opera legends Placido Domingo are expected to premiere their duet today. Dimash took to his official Instagram account to make the exciting announcement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Tomorrow will be the premiere of our joint performance with the greatest voice of the 20th century, maestro Placido Domingo, where we sang a duet from Georges Bizet’s 1863 opera “The Pearl Fishers”,” Dimash’s post reads.

The performance will be broadcast as part of the Virtuosos V4+ final in Budapest on January 19. The second part of the final is slated for January 26.

Virtuosos V4 TV show is a talent supporting program for young classical talents. It is aired via the official YouTube channel of the competition.

Placido Domingo heads the international panel of judges of the competition. This year saw Dimash Qudaibergen joining the panel for the first time.

It bears to remind that Dimash is set to give his solo concert in Budapest on May 4, 2024.