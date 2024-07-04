Dimash Qudaibergen meets with UN Secretary General

Kazakhstan’s singing sensation Dimash Qudaibergen who also serves as the IOM Goodwill Ambassador met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“On July 4th, as the IOM Goodwill Ambassador, I had the honor of meeting the UN Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres during his visit to Kazakhstan for the SCO Summit,” Dimash shared in a post on his official Instagram account.

“We discussed the vital issue of migration, and I shared my strong support for this cause.

The Secretary-General highlighted the importance of migration and congratulated me for my commitment,” the singer added.



Mr. António Guterres, according to Dimash, emphasized that my music, reaching millions around the globe, can advocate for human rights and raise much-needed awareness.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my talent to make a difference. And I am pleased to share this photo with you all, my dears!” Dimash wrote in conclusion.