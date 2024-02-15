Dimash Qudaibergen named IOM Goodwill Ambassador

World-renowned singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen was named as one of nine Goodwill Ambassadors of the International Organization for Migration, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the IOM.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced the appointments of nine Goodwill Ambassadors – entertainers, artists, sports figures and other notable people – joining IOM’s inaugural global Ambassador, Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, announced last November.

The newly appointed Goodwill Ambassadors will lend their names and dedicate their support to highlight the opportunities presented by migration and how it helps spread talent around the globe.

“I am thrilled to welcome these remarkable people as IOM’s new Regional and National Goodwill Ambassadors,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope. “They're trail-blazers and sources of inspiration around the world. Now, they'll make a difference in another way, joining our efforts to champion well-managed migration and improve the lives of people on the move."

These Ambassadors were formally nominated by IOM representatives in their respective countries and selected following a thorough review and assessment process.

The Ambassadors are committed to making a difference. Dimash Qudaibergen, a hugely popular singer all over Central Asia and further afield, stated: “In my role as an IOM Goodwill Ambassador, I am proud to advocate for the human rights of migrants. Let us unite for a world where every person is protected and open to opportunities.”

Meanwhile, star footballer Mouctar Diakhaby noted: “From my family experience, I can say that migration can be beneficial if it is done in the right way. As an IOM Goodwill Ambassador, I want to use my cultural heritage and sporting experience to help raise awareness.”

Dimash joined a good company of Ama K. Abebrese, Actress and Television Presenter, from Ghana, Nicolas Marin Benitez, Photographer, from Argentina/Aruba, Paul Choy, Photographer, from Mauritius, Mouctar Diakhaby, Footballer, from Guinea, Kofi Kinaata, Musician and Songwriter, from Ghana, Dzanan Musa, Basketball Player, from Bosnia, Mirela Sula, Psychologist, Journalist and Author, from Albania and Club Atletico Peñarol, Football Club, from Uruguay.

Established in 1951, IOM is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. IOM joined the United Nations system as a related organization in 2016.