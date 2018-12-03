Dimash Qudaibergen performs Song of the Year Festival in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen has performed at the Pesnya Goda (The Song of the Year) Festival at the Olimpiyskiy Sports Complex in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform reports.

The crooner shared a little sneak pick of him sharing the stage with Russian pop stars on his Instagram account.



Recall that Dimash had a stunning solo show in London at the Indigo, O2 in November. It looks like the Kazakhstani superstar will conquer the world of Russian pop music after his triumph in China and the UK.



Dimash Qudaibergen rose to stardom after winning the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans on the Chinese reality show I Am A Singer where he was the runner-up.