Dimash Qudaibergen raises ‘Slavianski Bazaar’ festival anniversary flag

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - At the midnight local time, the ceremony of raising the flag of the festival «Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk» took place. The honor to raise the main symbol of the festival was given to the winners of the Grand-Prix of the competition Dimash Qudaibergen and Angelina Lomako, dimashnews.com reports.

The ceremony of raising the festival flag, that is an integral part of the «Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk», took place at midnight in the Summer Amphitheater. The anniversary year event was full of activities.

The program included drifting, musical and choreographic performances from pupils of eminent Vitebsk studios: the Zorka ensemble, the School of Stars youth pop theater, the Koleso theater, the studio of live sculptures and others.

The honor to raise the flag of the anniversary festival was given to the singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen, the winner of the Grand-Prix of the Vitebsk-2015 pop song contest and a member of the jury of this year competition, and Angelina Lomako, who got the Grand-Prix of the children’s competition last year. The ceremony included an exquisite fireworks show.

For Dears who attended the event, this episode was a pleasant surprise. Suddenly seeing Dimash on the platform with the flag, Dears asked him for a group photo. Dimash, who had not finished with the official ceremony yet, jokingly replied: «Please wait, I am having a finest hour.»

It is not the first time that Dimash raised the flag of the Slavianski Bazaar. For the first time he was given the honor to do this at the very first ceremony of raising the festival flag in 2016.

«I really love Belarus, Vitebsk,« Slavyanski Bazaar «, I have a warm attitude to this scene, that has already become dear to me, and therefore I am incredibly happy to come back here again,» Dimash said at the event.