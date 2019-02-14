Dimash Qudaibergen shares photos from new music video set

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen shared the photos from the set of his upcoming music video Lyubov ustavshikh lebedei (The Love of Tired Swans), Kazinform reports.

The music video directed by Ukrainian Alan Badoev is shot in Spain.



"Dear Friends. I decided to share some photos from the shooting of the music video to "The Love of Tired Swans" with you. Incredible Alan Badoev is the director of the video. As you may have understood the video is done in the style of fantasy. Happy Saint Valentine's Day, my Dears. Love you," Dimash captioned the photos from the set on his Instagram account.



The Love of Tired Swans is Dimash's collaboration with Russian composer Igor Krutoi.