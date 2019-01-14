Dimash Qudaibergen sings at Chinese fashion week opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, who has become world famous, performed at the opening ceremony of a fashion week in China on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The audience burst into applause. Besides, social network users are actively commenting on the Kazakh singer's performance. Dimash sang ‘Screaming' and ‘The Crown':









The day before, the fans showered the singer with huge cheers on the red carpet.

