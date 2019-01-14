EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:05, 14 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Qudaibergen sings at Chinese fashion week opening ceremony

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, who has become world famous, performed at the opening ceremony of a fashion week in China on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The audience burst into applause. Besides, social network users are actively commenting on the Kazakh singer's performance. Dimash sang ‘Screaming' and ‘The Crown':null



    The day before, the fans showered the singer with huge cheers on the red carpet.

    Photo credit: www.instagram.com/mingyayue78

