Dimash Qudaibergen stuns World's Best talent show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The video of Dimash Qudaibergen's performance at The World's Best reality talent competition has hit the web, Kazinform reports.

Dimash sang his rendition of S.O.S d'un terrien en détresse.







After the performance one of the judges Faith Hill said: "It was incredible. I had tears in my eyes the entire time. I don't know what you were saying, but I felt what you were saying."



The second judge Drew Barrymore noted that during Dimash's performance she had a feeling that there were at least 8 to10 people signing. "It's like one minute you're the Queen and the next minute you're Pavarotti. How is this all happening out of one person?" she asked.



The third and final judge RuPaul said that Dimash is the combination of skill and natural talent combined with showmanship and passion. "You're the reason the World's Best was created," he concluded.



After the performance the judges and an international panel of 50 experts in various fields of entertainment gave Dimash a score of 98 points. In the audition round, contestants need at least 75 points to advance to the Battle Round.