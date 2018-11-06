Dimash Qudaibergen to amaze audience at upcoming London concert

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen will give the first solo concert in London on 19 November 2018. The event will be held as part of the Kazakh Culture Days in the UK, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The London show is part of the Kazakh Culture Days in the UK, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kazakh Embassy earlier informed.



"DQ" is an astonishing new concert program by Dimash which features his greatest hits as well as brand new unique pieces to be performed exclusively in London.

The ticket sale started on October 19. As of today, 80 percent of the tickets have been sold. The tickets are available on axs.com, the singer posted on Instagram: "Friends! I cant wait to see you in London! Get ready! I prepared a surprise for you. I promise, it will be an outstanding show! And..... Another surprise: tickets are still available! Go to axs.com and get one!".



The unique show is to take place on the stage of Indigo at The O2. The audience will see a brand new concert program by Dimash Qudaibergen.

The two-hour concert will consist of 4 sections. All actions on the stage will be accompanied by live-band performance, dances, 3D effects, and so on.



Dimash will sing SOS d'un terrien to commemorate his friend, Denis Ten. Besides, he will perform other songs which are widely adored by the fans. Throughout the show, the young singer will not only sing and dance but will also play various instruments. It should be mentioned that the following day, November 19, new musical compositions will be demonstrated in London.



Dimash is a unique singer with a massive fan base in Asia and all over the world. His record-breaking vocal range covers 5 octaves, 4 notes and 1 semitone.



Dimash's talent has won worldwide acclaim and numerous prestigious awards, including Best Overseas Singer Award at the MTV Global Chinese Music Awards, Most Popular Male Singer Award at the Golden Mango Stars Awards, Most Popular Singer of the Year at OK! Magazine Music Gala, to name but a few.



It should be recalled that Dimash rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer 2017.