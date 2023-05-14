EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 14 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen’s «Stranger» continues its journey around the world. On June 24, 2023, the Kazakh artist’s solo concert will take place in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

    The show will take place at the famous Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in the capital Kuala Lumpurat 20:30.

    The concert is organized by ACO MEDIA.

    Earlier, the Kazakh singer gave his solo concert on May 6 in Turkiye as part of the Stranger World Tour show. The concert brought together fans of Dimash from 44 countries of the world.


    Tags:
    Dimash Kudaibergen News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!