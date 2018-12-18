EN
    Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen will give a solo concert on the stage of the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on March 22, Kazinform reports.

    "Tickets are now available on www.icetickets.ru. March 22. Russia. Moscow. Kremlin Palace," the singer has posted on Instagram.

    Kazinform earlier reported that Dimash Qudaibergen was recognized as the best singer of the year at the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 International Film Festival in Shanghai.

