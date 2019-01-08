Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at opening ceremony of Petropavlovsk theatre

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A 500-seat theater will be opened this year in northernmost city of Kazakhstan - Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Construction works will be completed by late August - early September.



According to Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, the authorities have already invited Dimash Qudaibergen and Russian A-Studio band to perform at the opening ceremony of the theater.



The cultural venue is located in Zhas Orken micro-district of the city. Several multi-storey residential buildings, a modern Palace of School Students, a tennis