TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:52, 08 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at opening ceremony of Petropavlovsk theatre

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A 500-seat theater will be opened this year in northernmost city of Kazakhstan - Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Construction works will be completed by late August - early September.

    According to Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, the authorities have already invited Dimash Qudaibergen and Russian A-Studio band to perform at the opening ceremony of the theater.

    The cultural venue is located in Zhas Orken micro-district of the city. Several multi-storey residential buildings, a modern Palace of School Students, a tennis

    Culture North Kazakhstan region
