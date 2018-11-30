EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:33, 30 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Dimash Qudaibergen vies for Victoria Russian National Music Award

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The organizers of Victoria Russian National Music Award announced today the finalists in 15 nominations.

    Kazakh-born Dimash Qudaibergen vies for Vocalist of the Year in Classical Music nomination for performing Adagio. Aida Garifullina with Juliette's aria from Romeo et Juliette opera by Charles Gounod and Anna Netrebko with Giacomo Puccini: Turandot aria will also compete for the nomination.
    Other nominations include Best Pop Singer, Best Pop Band, Best Rock Band, Poet of the Year, Best Soundtrack, Composer of the Year etc.

    The names of the winners in each nomination will be announced at the awards ceremony to be held December 7 at the Kremlin Palace.

    Victoria National Music Award was initiated in autumn 2015 by the Fund of Russian Music Support founded by the Russian Music Academy.

    The winners will be chosen by artists, composers, producers, music critics and sound producers.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!