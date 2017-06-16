EN
    07:34, 16 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash records another OST song

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Chinese Tencent has posted a video about Dimash Kudaibergenov recording a new soundtrack, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    "Time. Sea" (时光 • 沧海) is the theme song for the online 3D game "Moonlight Blade" by Chinese company Tencent based on the works of Chinese writer Yu Hua.

    The music video will be released in early July.

    Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov shot to stardom due to his success at the Chinese I am Singer 2017 show.

    Dimash has already recorded soundtracks to a Chinese drama "Battle of Memories" and a Hollywood blockbuster "Power Rangers."

     

