    13:08, 30 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Dimash's performance aired on Cuban television

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On September 29, the song of the Kazakh singer again appeared on Cuban television in De La Gran Escena Show («On the Great Stage»), dimashnews.com reports.

    Popular song «Olimpico» by the Kazakh singer closed La Música, Ese Placer («Music is joy») Show at Cubavisión national TV channel.

    De La Gran Escena («On the Great Stage») first went on air in 1985. It broadcasts popular Cuban and world music of all times. The program is hosted by the most famous TV journalists.

    «Once again we want to thank Cuban Dears who requested the channel to show our favorite performer! We hope that through this more people will become familiar with the work of Dimash», – Cuban fans of the singer shared in their Instagram account.


    Entertainment
