ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen gave his first solo concert on March 22 at the State Kremlin Palace.



The three-hour solo concert of Dimash was a success. The tickets were sold out in just first few days of being available.



His fans from more than 50 states of the world arrived in Moscow.



After the each song the hall burst into thunderous applause.



The video of Dimash performace has been already uploaded on YouTube.