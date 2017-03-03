Dimash takes fifth place in 8th round of I am Singer

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - In the 8th round of I am Singer 2017, Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov with a sore throat sang a Chinese song "Sunrise" and finished fifth, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The audio of his performance is already available on Internet.

The 8th round of the contest took place on March 2 and will be aired on March 11.

On Saturday March 4 Hunan TV will show air the 7th round, where Dimash was third.