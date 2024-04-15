Dimash thanks his fans for support of Kazakhstan amid unprecedented spring floods

Kazakh-born world-famous vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen thanked his fans around the world for the support of Kazakhstan amid devastating spring floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Hello, dear ladies and gentlemen! I received information that many my fans all over the world sent humanitarian aid to my country during this difficult period. Thank you very much for your support of me and my country! Love you all!,” the singer published on his Instagram.

This year’s spring floods which hit Kazakhstan’s 10 regions turned out to be the worst one in 80 years. Over 110, 000 people were forced to evacuate, leaving their properties fully destroyed or hugely damaged by water. Many farm animals and pets remained under water.

Emergency personnel, military officers and soldiers, volunteers as well as citizens themselves are involved in flood prevention and flood-relief efforts.