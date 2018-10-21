Dimash to bring exclusive show to London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen, multiple international award-winning and world famous Kazakh superstar, is to give an exclusive solo concert in London with his brand new "DQ" show on 19 November 2018, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The London show is part of the Kazakh Culture Days in the UK, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Dimash is a unique singer with a massive fan base in Asia and all over the world. His record-breaking vocal range covers 5 octaves, 4 notes and 1 semitone.

"DQ" is an astonishing new concert program by Dimash which features his greatest hits as well as brand new unique pieces to be performed exclusively in London.

Dimash's talent has won worldwide acclaim and numerous prestigious awards, including Best Overseas Singer Award at the MTV Global Chinese Music Awards, Most Popular Male Singer Award at the Golden Mango Stars Awards, Most Popular Singer of the Year at OK! Magazine Music Gala, to name but a few.

It should be recalled that Dimash rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer 2017.