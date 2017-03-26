Dimash to give solo concert during Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The organizers have decided on the date of a solo concert by Dimash Kudaibergenov in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Expo2017culture.kz website, that provides the table of cultural and entertainments events for EXPO 2017, it is said that the singer's concert will be held at Saryarka Republican Velodrome on June 27 at 7.00 pm. For the moment no tickets are on sale.

It is to be recalled that earlier Chinese newspaper "Rénmín Rìbào" published an interview of Dimash where he invites Chinese people to visit the international exhibition in Astana.

"EXPO 2017 exhibition will start in Astana in June this year. It will be held in the Central Asia region for the first time. I invite everyone to visit this exhibition, see the beauty of Kazakhstan nature and taste our ethnic foods. If everything is according to our plans I will sing at that exhibition", he says.

As reported earlier, Dimash Kudaibergenov has qualified into the final of the Singer 2017 contest after winning the third place in the 10th season of the event. At the last stage, Dimash sang "Unforgettable Day" composed, by the way, by himself. As portal hupu.com informed, Chinese singer Li Jian and Chinese band Leo advanced into the final stage too. Dimash has successfully passed all the seasons.

It should be noted that Abzal Mukhitdinov, a famous Kazakh conductor, musician and composer, highly appreciated the singer's performance at the Chinese show. The maestro stated that Dimash can become the progenitor of a new music genre.