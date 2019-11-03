Dimash to perform at ABU TV Song Festival 2019 in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakhstani signer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform at the concert in Japan.

«Japan, see you at the concert,» Instagram account of Dimash reads.

As earlier reported, Dimash will perform at the ABU TV Song Festival 2019 in Japan. The festival initiated by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union will take place on November 19. It will bring together the best artists of the Asia-Pacific Region nations.

Kazakhstan’s Khabar Agency, the member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, will air the festival.