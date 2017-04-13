EN
    17:52, 13 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash to perform MJ's song in the final of I am Singer

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the final of I am Singer 2017 Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will perform a potpourri of Michael Jackson's songs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Users of Chinese social network Weibo, on April 12, during the preparation for the final Dimash together with Chinese singer Shang Wenjie rehearsed Jackson's songs.
    As it was reported, talented Kazakh won the "Best Asia popular singer" title at the China Top Music Awards, and "Popular international singer" at the 17th Top China Music Awards.

    Culture China Top Story Entertainment
