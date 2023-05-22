EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 22 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Dimash to release a ‘new surprise MV’ on his birthday

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is preparing a surprise for his fans on his birthday, May 24, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash announced the release of a new video clip ‘Omir’ (Life) via his Instagram. He said the MV will be dedicated to his fans who inspire and motivate him.

    Recall that Dimash is currently on tour with his show ‘Stranger’. The next stop of the tour is Kuala Lumpur on June 24. Dimash already had shows in Türkiye and Armenia. His solo show at the Antalya Expo Kogre Merkezi brought together fans from 44 countries of the world.


    Tags:
    Dimash Kudaibergen Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!