Dimash to sing Lara Fabian's Adagio

BEIJING. KAZINFORM In the sixth round of "I am Singer 2017" Kazakh Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing Lara Fabian's Adagio in Italian with his own piano accompaniment, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Dimash's group on Chinese microblogging website Weibo posted a picture of him rehearsing playing a piano.



The 6th round of the contest will be will be recorded the day after tomorrow, and aired on February 25th.

5th round will be aired on Hunan TV on February 18th. It is already known that Kazakh singer with his performance of Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk took fifth place and passed to the next round.

Last Saturday Hunan TV broadcasted the 4th stage of the contest, where Kazakh singer for the first time sang in Chinese taking third place.