Dimash voted Best Overseas Artist at 2020 Sina Entertainment Festival

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The vote for «Leading 2020 Sina Entertainment Festival» hosted by Sina News and Sina Entertainment started on June 7 to June 28 at 0:00 Beijing time. After 21 days of intense voting, Dimash earned 1,404,488 votes in total, dominating «The most popular overseas artist» nomination, Kazinform has learnt from dimashnews.com.

Sina (Chinese: 新浪; pinyin: Xīn Làng) is a Chinese online company. Sina operates four major business companies: Sina Weibo, Sina Mobile, Sina Online, and Sinanet. Sina has over 100 million registered users worldwide.

Sina app and its media organizations and platforms have a huge influence on China’s media and entertainment circles. Sina Weibo is a Twitter-like microblog social network, which has 56.5 percent of the Chinese microblogging market. And it’s also the largest and most important platform for fans getting together to support idols. Besides, celebrities can set up personal accounts on Weibo to promote and interact with fans.

The goal of this event is: «With the support of big data, we will take stock of outstanding film and television, variety shows, music works and practitioners in the first half of 2020, so that the public will keep those best in their mind. Thus, more people can see talented artists and their work which will positively affect the developed of the entertainment industry,» said the sponsor.