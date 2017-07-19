Dimash wins Asian Music GaLa award
According to Alpamys Sharimov, the singer's producer, Dimash is the winner of the Most Popular Foreign Singer nomination.
"At the Asian Music GaLa award ceremony, Dimash has been dubbed the winner in 'The Most Popular Foreign Singer' nomination", he posted in social network.
The awarding was held in Guangzhou, China.
As a reminder, the Kazakh singer became famous in China after participating in Singer 2017 contest
@asharimov Сүйінші #AsianMusicGaLa марапаттау кешінде Димаш "Ең танымал шет елдің әншісі" номинациясының иегері атанды! Құтты болсын!!! Біздің бала шет елде "Ең танымал әнші"!!! Раxмет, Dears!!! 💝 Раxмет, ұйымдастырушылар!!! 💝 @kudaibergenov.dimash жан досым, құтты болсын!!! #Dears #TheSingerDimash #DQ #Dimash #DimashKudaibergen #Asianmusicgala2017 #Guangzhou #China #Kazakhstan #Asia