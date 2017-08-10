Dimash wins Golden melody awards in Hong Kong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov has received a prize at Golden Melody Awards in Hong Kong, the Kazakh singer broke the news on his Instagram account.

"Suyinshi [meaning good news in Kazakh]! I have won 'My Favourite Singer' nomination at Golden Melody Awards in Hong Kong. Thank you to all of my fans! I love you all, my dear," Dimash posted.

Dimash Kudaibergen won the Grand Prix at the "Slavianski Bazaar 2015" contest in Vitebsk, Belarus and the "People's Favorite" National Prize in Kazakhstan. He also received the Kazakh President's Certificate of Merit "For the Valuable Contribution to Strengthening the Unity of the People of Kazakhstan". On March 27, 2017, Dimash won the prestigious award of the 24th China Top Music Awards as the Best Asia Popular Singer. Then, during the 17th Top China Music Awards, Dimash was recognized as a popular international singer. It was the 2017 I Am a Singer contest in China where the young Kazakh singer gained the world popularity taking the second place.

In June 2017, Astana hosted the first solo concert of Dimash Kudaibergen. China's brightest singer Terry Lin, 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Winner Loreen (Sweden), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (UK), Kristina Orbakaitе (Russia) and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy sang on the same stage with Dimash.