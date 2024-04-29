Dimash’s new composition Smoke out on music platforms

Dimash’s new composition Smoke is now available on the world’s streaming platforms, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He first performed this song at his solo concert in Hong Kong last December, his post on the official Instagarm account reads.

Dimash thanked his friends Candice Kelly and Dmitro Gordon for their contribution to the lyrics of the song.

I hope you have enjoyed! See you soon at my solo concerts in Budapest and Istanbul, the post reads.

Last December Dimash gave his solo concert in Hong Kong to celebrate the 7th anniversary of participating in the I am a Signer project in China.