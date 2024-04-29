EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:38, 29 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Dimash’s new composition Smoke out on music platforms

    Dimash’s new composition Smoke out on music platforms
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Dimash’s new composition Smoke is now available on the world’s streaming platforms, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    He first performed this song at his solo concert in Hong Kong last December, his post on the official Instagarm account reads.

    Dimash thanked his friends Candice Kelly and Dmitro Gordon for their contribution to the lyrics of the song.

    I hope you have enjoyed! See you soon at my solo concerts in Budapest and Istanbul, the post reads.

    Last December Dimash gave his solo concert in Hong Kong to celebrate the 7th anniversary of participating in the I am a Signer project in China.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Society Dimash Kudaibergen
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!