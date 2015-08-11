Dinara Saduakasova finished 5th at Asian Continental Chess Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All winners of the Asian Continental Chess Championships in Al Ain, the UAE, are known now, sports.kz informs.

Iranian Mitra Hejazipour became the winner of the tournament among women and Dinara Saduakasova from Kazakhstan finished the tournament fifth with 6.5 points.

Rustam Khusnutdinov from Kazakhstan had 5.5 points and finished the tournament on the 15 th place. Saleh Salem from the UAE won the tournament among men with 7 points.