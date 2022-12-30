EN
    Dinara Saduakasova thanks Kazakh President for his support

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh chess player Dinara Saduakasova thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his congratulations, warm words and wishes, the player’s Facebook account reads.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State congratulated Dinara on her silver medal secured at the World Rapid Championships.

    The player expressed gratitude to the Head of State for his attention paid to the merits of Kazakhstani sportsmen. «For each of us it is a huge motivation, and heavy responsibility to further meet expectations of Kazakhstanis achieving greater results,» her post reads.

    The World Rapid Championships took place on December 26-28 in Almaty. It brought together the world’s best female chess players representing the world’s top chess nations such as China, India, Russia, etc.

    Photo: facebook.com/dinara.saduakassova


    Chess Sport President of Kazakhstan
