    21:35, 28 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan settles for silver at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dinara Saduakassova grabbed silver in the rapid event at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Dinara Saduakassova settled for silver after being defeated by China’s Tan Zhongyi in the women’s rapid event at the tournament in Almaty.

    The two tied in the first round of the match. The Chinese secured a win in the second round. The two players scored 8.5 points following the 11-round game.

    India’s Savitha Shri took the third place.


    Photo: Kazakhstan Chess Federation


