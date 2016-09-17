Diners Club to begin operations in Kazakhstan

RIVERWOODS. KAZINFORM - Diners Club International Ltd., as part of Discover Global Network, and JSC Kazkommertsbank, one of the largest acquirers and credit card issuers in Kazakhstan, will begin Diners Club card business operations in Kazakhstan, Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Kazkommertsbank will be the exclusive acquirer in Kazakhstan for Diners Club and other cards issued on Discover Global Network, which is made up of Discover Network, Diners Club and PULSE. The deal will enable acceptance at over 42,000 POS-terminals and 2,266 ATM locations throughout the country.



Kazkommertsbank will also be the exclusive issuer of Diners Club cards in Kazakhstan, and is expected to begin issuing cards later this year.



"Kazakhstan is in a prime location for facilitating trade among countries throughout Asia and Europe, making it a pivotal country to help increase Diners Club's presence in the region," said Matt Sloan, managing director, Discover -- Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Working with Kazkommertsbank will not only expand our global footprint, it will also allow Discover Global Network cardholders to use their cards throughout the country."



Nurlan Zhagiparov, managing director, Kazkommertsbank, added the company's collaboration with Diners Club "is another step toward the integration of Kazakhstan into the global economy, which increases the growth of tourism potential in our country."



"In the near future, Kazakhstan will become more attractive to foreign visitors thanks to significant events such as The Universiade 2017 and EXPO-2017," Zhagiparov said. "Expecting a great inflow of foreign tourists and business travelers, we try to provide them with the comfort they are accustomed to in settlements and payments."



