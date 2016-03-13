Dinosaur remains found near Issyk-Kul Lake (PHOTO)

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The remains of the prehistoric animal were found by two residents of Orlinskoye village of Ak-Suu district, Kyrgyzstan.

During the excavation an upper part of the head, tusks and teeth were uncovered. According to the villagers the remains may belong to a mammoth.

According to the Kyrgyz Government, the site is now protected by law enforcement officers. Scientists from the National Academy of Sciences and representatives of the relevant services are expected to arrive on the site.

"It is symbolic that the remains of the prehistoric animal were found in 2016 which is declared The year of history and culture. This discovery will undoubtedly provide new data on the climate and biological diversity of the Issyk-Kul region," said plenipotentiary representative of the Issyk-Kul region's administration office Askhat Akibayev.

