    17:55, 25 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Diplomacy and journalism go hand in hand - Erlan Idrissov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the threshold of the Day of communication and information workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov has received and congratulated heads, editors-in-chief and journalists of the leading mass media, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Minister Idrissov congratulated them on their professional holiday and expressed profound gratitude for their scrupulous work and professionalism which, in his words, define the level of democracy and freedom in the society. The head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed that they shoulder great responsibility to reach out to minds and hearts of people across the country. He also added that diplomacy and journalism go hand in hand. In conclusion, Mr. Idrissov wished those present happiness, good health and creative vitality.

    Mass media Diplomacy News
