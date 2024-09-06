Diplomas of Kazakhstan universities recognized by 55 countries

Kazakhstan ratified the Lisbon Recognition Convention, the main legal instrument for the academic recognition of qualifications signed and ratified by 55 countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It will let Kazakhstanis, who studied at the country’s accredited universities freely study further or work abroad.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is taking measures to improve the quality of education at the country’s universities. For the past five years, the number of universities with poor education reduced by 16. Furthermore, 66 higher educational facilities withdrew 547 extra licenses to teach non-major specialties.