Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:44, 11 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Diplomatic car involved in a road accident in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh Foreign Ministry vehicle was involved in a road accident in Agybai Batyr Street in Astana on Wednesday, police say.

    According to reports, the Mercedes car with diplomatic plates belonging to the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry was involved in a road accident at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the 10th of June, on Agybai Batyr Street. The police say that a driver of a Volkwagen Passat vehicle rammed into the diplomatic vehicle. No fatalities or injuries were reported. The investigation is underway.

