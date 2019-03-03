Diplomats assist Kazakhstanis stuck at Indian airports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The staff of Embassy of Kazakhstan in India has provided all-round support to Kazakhstani residents whose flights were postponed and cancelled because of deterioration of the military-political situation between India and Pakistan, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstani residents and other passengers of a number of airline companies got into a complicated situation, since their flights had been either postponed or cancelled because of military-political tension between India and Pakistan. On February 27, Pakistan closed its airspace which negatively affected the operation of Kazakhstan's Air Astana company. 65 Kazakhstani residents failed to return homeland at a set time. By the joint efforts of the Kazakh Embassy in India and the national air carrier, their tickets were rebooked. 44 people were brought to the Embassy where they could contact their families. They were provided with meals and later were accommodated in hotels," a statement from the Embassy in Facebook reads.





