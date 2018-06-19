Diplomats dedicate 20-km bike ride in Vienna to Astana's 20th anniversary

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna organized a diplomatic bike ride for a distance of 20 kilometers, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives accredited to the United Nations Office in Vienna and OSCE, representatives of the executive structures of international organizations and Kazakhstan citizens working in international organizations, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and students from Kazakhstan in Austria took part in the bike ride.



Kairat Sarybay, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna, spoke at the award ceremony of the bike ride and noted that over the past twenty years Astana has become not only a political, economic and cultural center of independent Kazakhstan, but also a major center of multilateral diplomacy, peacemaking and development.



As Ambassador Sarybay pointed out, the consistent policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to build confidence, security and interaction at the regional and global levels is at the core of all important international initiatives undertaken and implemented in Astana.



The diplomatic bike ride became a unique sport event in Vienna in the series of political, economic and cultural-humanitarian projects in Austria dedicated to the anniversary of Astana - the Capital City of Kazakhstan.