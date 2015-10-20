Diplomats noted potential of «Khorgos - Eastern Gate» Special Economic Zone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan familiarized with the facilities of the transport and logistics hub "Khorgos - Eastern Gate". They were presented the information about the prospects of development of the dry port, logistics and industrial zone, activity of Altynkol station and the Kazakh-Chinese international center of border cooperation (Khorgos).

As the press service of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC informs, Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov visited "Khorgos" Special Economic Zone for the second time already.

"Since the last time I visited "Khorgos", a lot has changed here. Now I see a transport hub that simply impresses. Implementation of this project will be important for balancing the flows of goods coming from the Asian part of the continent through Kazakhstan and Russia," he stressed.

He also noted the importance of establishment of the United Transport and Logistics Company by the railway companies of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus.

As the Ambassador said, such presentations are very important for providing the information about the implementation of the project.

Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Masayoshi Kamohara also highly praised the infrastructure of the special zone.

"I am here for the first time. I liked everything I saw here. It was a good idea to begin this project. The New Silk Road allows to reduce the time of transportation of goods to Europe," the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan Guido Herz compared establishment of the Special Economic Zone with building of Astana. "Khorgos" will have the same bright future, the Ambassador noted.