Diplomats of Russia and Belarus discussed partnership within EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Igor Petrishenko met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Vasily Nebenzya, Belta information agency reports.

"The sides considered the most relevant aspects of development of integration processes in the Eurasian space as well as discussed the issues of cooperation between Belarus and Russia in the international arena within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement reads.

I. Petreshenko and V. Nebenzya also exchanged opinions on the process of implementation of relevant initiatives within the Union.