Diplomats report on health condition of Kazakhstanis detained in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The diplomats reported on the state of health of Kazakh students were detained in Egypt, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the situation with our compatriots detained by Egypt's law enforcement agencies, we inform that the Egyptian side has not yet provided us with the official information about their whereabouts. As the Egyptian authorities assure, they are healthy and kept in safe conditions. The Kazakh Embassy in Cairo carry on requesting to the authorities to give clarification and provide our consul with access to the Kazakhstani citizens," said Anuar Zhainakov, Head of the Kazakh MFA press service.

He explained that under the state of emergency imposed after a series of terror attacks on the territory of the country, a special operation is allegedly under way in Egypt to apprehend persons who, for various reasons, are suspected of having committed unlawful acts capable of endangering the national security. In this regard, the embassy conducts explanatory work for the Kazakhstan citizens temporarily staying in Egypt on the need to strictly comply with the requirements of the local legislation and informs about their legal rights when interacting with law enforcement agencies.

"The leaders of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs keeps track of the issue of our compatriots' situation in Egypt. We will continue to work for protection of the legitimate rights of our citizens abroad and to share relevant information about the results of this work with the public as it becomes available. Today the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cairo will again meet with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Egypt for this issue," Anuar Zhainakov said.

As previously reported , the Egyptian authorities promised to provide the reasons for the detention of Kazakhstani students in the short run.